2023 Year in Review: most notable City of Tyler projects, looking ahead to 2024

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As 2023 comes to a close, Tyler Mayor Don Warren is looking back on some of the highlights of the year. Specifically, the projects that were most important for the city, along with looking ahead at what’s to come for 2024.

“When you see the city as a whole, you see life and you see excitement and you see the average age of people in Tyler getting younger. And I really do see arts and culture, restaurants, and I’m seeing a lot more color.” said Warren.

The biggest highlight for the city was the opening of the W.T. Brookshire’s Conference Center in April at the Rose Complex. A state-of-the-art facility that has been in the works for several years, standing where the previous Harvey Hall was.

Warren said, “We saw it on paper and we saw the dream and the vision and to see it actually be constructed and be opened up was a milestone.”

Another one of the high points is the renovation of the historic Mayfair building, built in 1927. It was used as a concert venue and dance hall back in the day.

“But you go in there and you see just the nostalgia of Elvis playing there and Dolly playing there. And you’re starting to really see through the construction of the whole thing come back together and it’s coming alive.”

That project is set to be completed by next year.

He also spotlighted the approved south Tyler mobility study. The city’s goal with the study is to reduce congested traffic on Broadway. It should be completed by this spring.

But when looking ahead, “It’s hard to beat 2023 with things to accomplish. But I’ll say the number one thing on the list is downtown.”

The city is working to revitalize the area, making it a destination for all. Warren said the goal is to have the design plans for the square and the surrounding streets finished, and bided it out by next year.

Depending on those bids, the city will know what projects will be in each phase.

“But when it’s said and done, it’s going to be phenomenal.”

The city hopes to break ground on the downtown project by late October of next year.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.