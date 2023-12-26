For Your Service
Spur woman dead after rollover Christmas night

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST
DICKENS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Spur is dead after a crash just south of Dickens Christmas night.

Just after 9 p.m., crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 70 near CR 360, about two miles south of Dickens.

DPS officials say 42-year-old Christie Ann Pecina was driving north toward Dickens. Her car traveled onto the grass east of the road and Pecina tried to bring the vehicle back onto the roadway. However, authorities say she then overcorrected to the right; the vehicle lost control and rolled.

Pecina was seriously injured in the crash and died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

