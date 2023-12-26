Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! It’s been a beautiful day, and the nice quiet weather looks to continue for a while. Temperatures tonight will drop to near freezing, so expect a light frost in the morning. Otherwise, it’ll be another nice, cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A weak cold front will arrive Wednesday. It won’t bring any rain, but it will drop temperatures a bit through the end of the week. By the weekend, southwest winds will return and warm us up just a little bit before another cold front arrives for New Years Day. Any chance for rain looks to hold off until next week.

