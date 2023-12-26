Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas!  It’s been a beautiful day, and the nice quiet weather looks to continue for a while. Temperatures tonight will drop to near freezing, so expect a light frost in the morning. Otherwise, it’ll be another nice, cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A weak cold front will arrive Wednesday. It won’t bring any rain, but it will drop temperatures a bit through the end of the week. By the weekend, southwest winds will return and warm us up just a little bit before another cold front arrives for New Years Day. Any chance for rain looks to hold off until next week.

Tyler woman battling breast cancer hopes to return to National Guard service

