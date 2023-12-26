For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning

Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning(Hockley County Jail)
By Bobby Benally
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police say Eliasar Tienda was charged with murder early Saturday morning.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says officers were called to the 1800 block of Houston Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

When they arrived, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to Covenant Hospital Levelland, where he died.

Chief Garcia says Tienda was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Hockely County Jail.

An investigation is still ongoing, no word yet on who the victim is.

Tienda remains in the Hockley County Jail on a $1.1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
1 killed in wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill
Frank Serrato
Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment
Police are investigating a death following a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Tyler police investigate death following 1-vehicle crash
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Police officer Rodney Smith about a new 3D scanning...
WebXtra: Longview Police employees new 3D scanner for investigations
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Police officer Rodney Smith about a new 3D scanning...
WebXtra: Longview Police employs new 3D scanner for investigations
Patricia has been celebrating this holiday for over 20 years.
The African American Cultural Events Committee adds a Kwanzaa tree for the first time as part of weeklong celebration
Brian Tirado
Tyler police arrest DWI suspect following pursuit, crash
Texas Police Lights
Henderson police investigate pedestrian's death