For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment

Frank Serrato
Frank Serrato(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Former Coffee City mayor Frank Serrato withheld information on a previous arrest and other brushes with law enforcement, in addition to previous jobs, according to a grand jury indictment.

Serrato, 53, of Frankston, was arrested on Friday on six charges of tampering with governmental records. He posted a $900,000 bond the same day.

According to an indictment obtained by KLTV on Tuesday, Serrato defrauded the city of Caney City by making false entries in a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Personal History Statement.

Count 1 of the indictment states Serrato omitted his 2021 employment with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Count 2 states Serrato omitted his 2001 termination of employment from Plainview Police Department.

Count 3 states Serrato omitted 1996 arrest by Jackson, Mich., police for domestic assault and battery.

Count 4 states Serrato omitted questioning by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 in regards to a verbal argument or domestic disturbance.

Count 5 states Serrato omitted that Michigan police were called to his home in 1996.

Count 6 states Serrato omitted that Harris County deputies were called to his home in 2015.

Serrato does not have a court date scheduled, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Christmas time
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2023
Texas Police Lights
Man killed in Anderson County crash
Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans...
The secret life of gift cards: Here’s what happens to the billions that go unspent each year
Longview mall experiences abundant number of last minute Christmas shoppers

Latest News

El buen samaritano en Payne Springs evita la propagación de un incendio de chimenea
El buen samaritano en Payne Springs evita la propagación de un incendio de chimenea
Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Longview firefighters work balance between holiday work, families
Holiday stress can impact healthy habits; American Heart Association says
Good Samaritan in Payne Springs prevents chimney fire’s spread