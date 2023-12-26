For Your Service
Hospital welcomes Christmas babies to the world with festive stockings

A hospital in California makes Christmastime baby births extra special - with festive stockings. (Source: KRCR/CNN)
By KRCR staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICO, Calif. (KRCR) - Christmas is a time of receiving and giving gifts, and in this case, Nidia and Greg Dunlap received a pretty big one in a California hospital on Christmas morning.

“It was kind of crazy, to be honest with you. We weren’t expecting him until the 28th,” Nidia Dunlap said. “I had a scheduled C-section for the 28th, but I started with contractions last night after dinner. I told him, ‘Well, you better get ready. I think it’s coming.’ And yeah, best Christmas gift could ever ask for.”

The newborns at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, California, are returned to their parents in style — in a red and rather festive stocking.

“They were started 25 years ago by Marg Chapman, and she had scraps from making our Enloe hearts that we give to our patients who’ve had cardiac surgery,” said Linda Goebel, Enloe’s Mother and Baby Unit charge nurse. “And it’s at a time when they are not with their usual people like their family and friends on the holidays, so I think it just makes it a little extra special.”

And the wave of Christmas babies seems to vary every year, but Goebel said that they have welcomed five new babies between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, all wrapped in their festive stockings.

“I think it’s nice when they have siblings that are little, that are missing maybe their mommy on Christmas, and they come in and see their new baby in a stocking. And it’s an amazing gift,” said Stephanie Blakely, a Mother and Baby Unit nurse.

And even though working on a holiday might not always be easy, these dedicated nurses say that it’s days like these that make it worth it.

“Babies come all year long,” Blakely said. “It doesn’t matter what day it is, babies still come, so we’re here for that. And we want to empower our moms and have our babies safe and sound, and so that’s why we are here.”

“I just choose to be here so other people can be with their children,” Goebel said.

They’re giving families not only a safe birth but also a merry Christmas.

“I mean, the 28th would have been a little bit easier, but it’s OK,” Nidia Dunlap said with a laugh.

