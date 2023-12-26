For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another beautiful day and more is on the way!  Temperatures are beginning to drop this evening and with fair skies and light winds, we can expect another light frost by tomorrow morning.  A cold front arrives tomorrow and though it won’t bring any rain, you may see a few clouds and northwest winds will pick up and become breezy during the afternoon.  Those breezy northwest winds stick around bringing even cooler temperatures on Thursday.  Sunshine will continue through the weekend with a slow warming trend ahead of another cold front that arrives just in time for the New Year.  A slight chance for rain may accompany this front Sunday night, especially in Deep East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Christmas time
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2023
Texas Police Lights
Man killed in Anderson County crash
Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans...
The secret life of gift cards: Here’s what happens to the billions that go unspent each year
Frank Serrato
Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 12-26-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 12-26-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips