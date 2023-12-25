For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview firefighters work balance between holiday work, families

Firefighting and law enforcement in Longview does not stop for holidays.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While most East Texans are spending today with family, food and presents, some are spending the day doing the important job of being a first responder.

Firefighting and law enforcement in Longview does not stop for holidays, and those that have signed up to serve their communities have often had to pull duty on Christmas day.

At Longview Fire Station 6, firefighters Colin Moore and Kerry Fletcher talk about how they balance working holidays away from their families.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas time
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2023
Tyler woman battling breast cancer hopes to return to National Guard service
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON CAMBRIDGE
Tyler man puts on annual interactive Christmas light display for community
A family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire.
Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Barry Corbin
‘Lonesome Dove’ actor Barry Corbin talks career, growing up in Texas ahead of Tyler show

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview firefighters work balance between holiday work, families
WebXtra: Longview firefighters work balance between holiday work, families
Texas Police Lights
Man killed in Anderson County crash
A family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire.
Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
East Texas sophomore competes in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand