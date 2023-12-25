For Your Service
Man killed in Anderson County crash

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Waco man died following a one-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Anderson County.

Nittin Mittal, 34, died on the scene, located on U.S. 79, one mile northeast of Neches, at 3:25 p.m.

According to the crash report, Mittal was driving a 2008 Kia Optima northeast on U.S. 79 and failed too stay in a single lane and crossed into the opposite lane, overcorrected and hit a ditch and struck a tree.

