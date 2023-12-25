Longview mall experiences abundant number of last minute Christmas shoppers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas eve day, and if East Texans haven’t gotten all their shopping done, time is almost up.

But at East Texas malls, there’s always a last minute rush to get ‘one more’ gift.

Managers at the Longview mall say it has been a very busy weekend.

Almost like clockwork, the final day before Christmas has some frantic shoppers.

“Yes. last minute shopping,” said one shopper.

“Pretty much if you know what you’re getting, just get it, and get on out,” said Dallas shopper Darryl Brody.

For many last minute shopping is just an effort to find a little something extra for a family member or a friend.

But for some, either an online purchase hasn’t arrived, or they missed someone on their list.

“Just trying to get the rest of my family taken care of. I’ve been looking for shoes, for my son’s girlfriend,” said shopper Kelly Tatum.

Longview mall vendor Anna Reyes benefited from last minute shoppers.

“One lady said I want this one, I want this one, I want his one. She grabbed 3 of my sets and she was done in less than 10 minutes, and I couldn’t believe it,” Anna says.

Some shop as a family tradition. Ty Jackson of Kilgore was picking up a family Christmas cookie.

“I did do some extra shopping while I was waiting on this cookie, and I did pick up a couple of extra gifts for a few people that I thought about at the last minute,” she says.

Some shop today, not for family or friends, but for a life lesson.

" I wanted to teach this little girl here that I am raising up, the most important gift is to give back to somebody that is in need, and that is the gift we’re here for today. It’s all about giving,” says Gilmer shopper Charlotte Johnson.

And some just enjoy the feeling of a holiday atmosphere.

“You see everyone smiling, greeting each other getting along, happy. If we could be this way every day, that would make Christ happy. That’s what we’re here for,” Johnson says.

The Longview mall stayed open until 7 Sunday night for last minute shoppers.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.