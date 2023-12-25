Holiday stress can impact healthy habits; American Heart Association says

LUFKIN (KTRE) - Making sure you purchase the right gift, having enough money to buy the gift and holiday dinner, while keeping up with your daily routine can all have a significant impact on your stress levels during the holidays.

A survey by the American Heart Association found that 63 percent of respondents find the holidays even more stressful than tax season.

“Holidays are hard because everybody feels like you got to get everybody this, that, or the other. They can bring people down but that’s whenever the community needs to come together, or families come together and lift each other up,” said Lufkin Mall shopper Mason Allen.

Exercising regularly and getting enough sleep are two of the top three things respondents say they have trouble with during the holidays, with 69 percent saying eating healthy is a challenge.

“I consider November and December cheat months,” said Jonathan Smith. “You get to eat what you want to and eat as much as you want to, then we’ll start back over first of the year.”

Seventy-one percent of respondents surveyed say their biggest regret was not taking the time to relax, according to the AHA.

Tarina Mettlen says this year she wanted to put relaxation first.

“This Christmas I decided that I’m not worried about doing all the cooking and all of that,” Mettlen said. “It’s just going to be us and our kids so we’re just going to spend that time together and enjoying the day.”

The American Heart Association says that you can manage the stress of the holidays by eating healthier, reasonable portions, increasing any amount of physical activity, and getting some quality rest which can help with your mood and eating habits.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.