Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation and a family has lost its home following a fire Sunday afternoon.

Payne Springs VFD was alerted to a fire in the Bandera Bay subdivision at 2:50 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming through the wall.

A family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire. (Payne Springs VFD)

Crews were able to make an interior attack to quckly knock down the kitchen fire. The house suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

A family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire. (Payne Springs VFD)

The American Red Cross arrived to assist the family. One resident was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation as he saved animals prior to the fire department’s arrival.

A family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire. (Payne Springs VFD)

Gun Barrel City and Eustace VFDs assisted.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.