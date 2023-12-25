For Your Service
Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire

A family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation and a family has lost its home following a fire Sunday afternoon.

Payne Springs VFD was alerted to a fire in the Bandera Bay subdivision at 2:50 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming through the wall.

Crews were able to make an interior attack to quckly knock down the kitchen fire. The house suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross arrived to assist the family. One resident was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation as he saved animals prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Gun Barrel City and Eustace VFDs assisted.

