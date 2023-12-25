For Your Service
Good Samaritan in Payne Springs prevents chimney fire’s spread

A neighbor heard the collapse and alerted residents.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs VFD reports that a neighbor’s alertness may have kept a chimney fire from spreading to more damage.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters were alerted to what sounded like an explosion in the Del Mar subdivision at 2:43 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor had heard an outdoor chimney fall and discovered a fire. They then called 911 and went to knocking on windows and doors to alert the residents.

Firefighters from Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin, Long Cover and Mabank assisted.

Nobody was injured.

“Any further delay in someone detecting and reporting the fire could have led to a much different outcome,” the post stated.

