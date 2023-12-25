Good Samaritan in Payne Springs prevents chimney fire’s spread

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs VFD reports that a neighbor’s alertness may have kept a chimney fire from spreading to more damage.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters were alerted to what sounded like an explosion in the Del Mar subdivision at 2:43 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor had heard an outdoor chimney fall and discovered a fire. They then called 911 and went to knocking on windows and doors to alert the residents.

Firefighters from Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin, Long Cover and Mabank assisted.

Nobody was injured.

“Any further delay in someone detecting and reporting the fire could have led to a much different outcome,” the post stated.

