Over 100 pairs of shoes given to Clawson Church youth members ahead of Christmas Day

By Tyre White
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Christmas came early for Youth Members of Clawson Church in Pollok as free shoes were given out at the Shoe Department in Lufkin Mall.

“My kids are big shoe kids and I know that shoes are like hot right now. So, we decided on our team this year that we wanted to give shoes away for every kid that came to church, either on Saturday or Sunday for our Christmas services this year,” says Clawson Church Lead Pastor Josh Poage

Poage says that Clawson Church tries to be a blessing to its members every year for the holidays. In the past they’ve given away bicycles, but no matter what blessing is given, the funding comes from the generosity of the members.

“I just asked the church for it and we had about $15,000 that came in the very first week that I asked for it. Shoe department does a really good deal with us, they actually give all the kids socks and they give us a big discount on the shoes,” says Poage.

Youth in grades Pre-K through 12th are able to pick out any pair of shoes they want in the store. Clawson Member Mason Allen says the giveaway will contribute to his daughter having a decent Christmas this year.

“It makes me feel good. I have a daughter, her name’s Paxton. She gets to pick out what she wants, and the best thing is even if you can’t afford it, it’s there for you,” says Allen.

Poage says that the giveaway is a way to show people that the church loves them, just as Christ did.

“Seeing these kids be able to pick out shoes is an absolute blessing. Seeing their parents being able to react to that and receive a blessing is a blessing in itself,” says Church Member Chris Mettlen.

Poage says that up to 300 pairs of shoes were given out at the giveaway.

