One dead, multiple injured after house explosion in Rogers, Rogers VFD says

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - A house explosion in Rogers has left one person dead and multiple others injured Sunday morning, the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to KWTX.

Rogers VFD says the call came in at around 9:00 a.m. and units responded to a house fire on West Gulf Avenue.

According to Rogers VFD, the home collapsed after an explosion and then a fire started.

Six adults were in the home at the time of the explosion, Rogers VFD says.

One person is dead, and five more people are injured, according to Rogers VFD.

Those injured have of those injured range from minor injuries to major and everyone injured was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, the Rogers VFD says.

The Bell County Fire Marshall says they are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

No additional information is available at this time.

