For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother

Choice Walters
Choice Walters(Source: CECOMS)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Ohio girl who was abducted by her mother, according to authorities.

Authorities say Choice Walters was taken from 12511 Clifton Blvd. in Lakewood, Ohio. She was last seen Sunday around midnight.

Choice’s mother, Ariel Walters, 29, stabbed the child’s father and then left with her, police say.

Ariel Walters
Ariel Walters(Source: CECOMS)

Walters does not have a vehicle and normally uses rideshare to get around, according to authorities.

Authorities say police have made contact with Walters, but she refuses to cooperate.

Walters is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Choice has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON CAMBRIDGE
Tyler man puts on annual interactive Christmas light display for community
Christmas Eve Weather At Your Fingertips 12-24-23
Christmas Eve Weather At Your Fingertips
Barry Corbin
‘Lonesome Dove’ actor Barry Corbin talks career, growing up in Texas ahead of Tyler show
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week

Latest News

People visit the Grotto, under the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the...
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.
Tyler woman battling breast cancer hopes to return to National Guard service
Tyler woman battling breast cancer hopes to return to National Guard service
Tyler woman battling breast cancer hopes to return to National Guard service
East Texas family celebrates rich heritage of military service