Tyler woman battling breast cancer hopes to return to National Guard service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In November of 2021, 30-year-old Altaneshya Gordon was deployed to the southern border with the Texas National Guard when she began to experience the symptoms of her breast cancer. Having just finished nursing her son Collin, she consulted a doctor to rule out any general concerns.

“They gave me antibiotics, told me to follow up in a few months,” said Gordon.

After several trips home to Tyler and more doctor visits, she eventually got her diagnosis.

“It looked like someone took Skittles and threw it,” said Gordon. “It was a little here, little there, all of it made up a lump that was about 10 centimeters, so probably about the size of a grapefruit.”

Gordon was officially diagnosed in August of 2022. She has since gone through 6 rounds of chemo, a double mastectomy, and has had 20 lymph nodes removed from her arm.

Through the course of her treatment, she acquired her dog Mister, whom she was training to be her service dog. Mister passed away in November from seizures and was training to be an alert dog for anxiety attacks related to Gordon’s cancer.

Throughout her battle with cancer, which she is undergoing as a single mom, Gordon says she’s been surprised by her own strength.

“I was so strong through the process, I lost my hair, but even when I lost my hair, I thought me losing my hair would be the end of the world,” said Gordon. “But I actually end up liking the bald head. A few days ago I said I may go ahead and shave my head again, I didn’t have to worry about a messy hair day.”

Gordon says she’s had a lot of help from family, which includes her 3-year-old son and 5 sisters.

“My son was my motivation to not sit around and sulk in the suck of dealing with cancer,” said Gordon.

Gordon’s last treatment is scheduled for May of next year. She hopes to soon return to serving her state.

“I didn’t go active, because I knew it would take me out of Texas, and I’m a die-hard Texan, I love my state,” said Gordon.

She has one goal for her hopeful return to the guard.

“I’ve always seen drill sargents on TV and stuff, and I’m like, I wanna be one of those.”

