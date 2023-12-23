Local retailers expects huge crowds of shoppers for Super Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It’s Super Saturday which means shoppers are squeezing in their holiday shopping.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, millions of Americans are expected to complete last minute shopping today.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shopper, Kiera Kenebrew said, “I’m a last-minute person.”

According to NRF, the number of expected shoppers is higher than the last super Saturday.

On December 23rd in 2017, 126 million customers were expected to shop.

Shopper, Julie Thornton said, “I always think that I’m going to get it done earlier like in October, but we never do, so yes we’re finishing up today.”

Lufkin Academy Sports and Outdoors store director, Jackson Kotz said they have seen an uptick in traffic.

“People are coming in, in the store to get their product, but they’re also ordering online whether that be bopis which is by online pickup in store,” said Kotz.

Approximately 53 million super Saturday shoppers expect to shop in-store, 58 million both online and in-store and 31 million online.

Joshua Gentry said, “we did the gifts out of a hat gift exchange, so well I forgot to get my person’s gift so here I am.”

Kenebrew and her daughter were out last-minute shopping for her son.

“He likes clothes, so we’re looking for clothes,” said Kenebrew.

NRF found top gifts purchased include clothing, toys, gift cards, personal care items and more.

The top purchased gift from academy sports and outdoors in Lufkin are Stanley cups.

“Those things are flying out online and in-store,” said Kotz.

“I know everybody who hasn’t made it out yet, they’re about to and it’s going to be madness,” said Gentry.

With tomorrow being Christmas eve, there’s still time for people to wrap up their Christmas shopping.

Holiday shopping is expected to continue into early January.

