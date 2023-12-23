Longview’s King quarterbacks Georgia Tech to bowl win

TAMPA, Florida (KLTV) - Sophomore quarterback and Longview product Haynes King joined a running attack in a 30-17 win over Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl Friday night.

Haynes rushed for 89 yards on 12 attempts and a touchdown. He also threw seven completions for 87 yards and a touchdown and one interception.

King is the son of Longview Head Coach John King.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.