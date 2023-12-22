Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

For Your Service
A few showers possible this evening, more rain Saturday and Sunday.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies and a few showers will persist through the rest of the afternoon into the evening. After sunset, most of the rain should come to an end, though some sprinkles will be possible through the evening and overnight. Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and 60s, not cooling down much overnight. Saturday will be another cloudy day; low rain chances will be in the forecast through the morning into the early afternoon. By late afternoon and evening, the chance for rain will be increasing as showers and thunderstorms move into the area. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, the rain becomes widespread and a 90-100% chance for rain will be in the forecast for Sunday. Along with the wind, we could see breezy conditions return to parts of the area as well. The chance for severe weather continues to look quite low, but one or two stronger storms cannot be completely ruled out for Sunday. As Santa is making his way around the world and through East Texas, the rain will clear out as we head into Monday/Christmas morning. We’ll keep some clouds around on Monday and temperatures will be cooler than they’ve been for most of the last week - overall, it won’t be too bad to spend some time outdoors if you wish to. Have a great weekend and a merry Christmas!

