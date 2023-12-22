WebXtra: Tyler veterans home gets Christmas gift delivery from sheriff’s office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Deputy Sabrina Rodgers with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department discusses the departments gift drive that concluded Friday.

Gifts were delivered to all 100 residents at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler by volunteers Friday afternoon. Some of the most common wishes included Dr. Pepper and Axe Body Spray. Rodgers said they ran out of angels on trees and community members were calling asking how to help.

