WebXtra: Tyler Pounds manager gives holiday travel preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the official end-of-year travel period started Thursday. Friday morning, the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport was busy with travelers coming and going.
KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with airport manager Steve Thompson about what East Texan’s can expect this holiday season.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.