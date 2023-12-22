For Your Service
WebXtra: Owner of Tyler interactive Christmas light display explains how hobby became career

Matthew Brown of Tyler is spreading Christmas joy through his annual interactive holiday lights display.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Matthew Brown of Tyler is spreading Christmas joy through his annual interactive holiday lights display.

It all happens right outside his home along Castleton Way in the Cambridge Bend Estates neighborhood. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara spoke to Brown as he shared his hobby that turned into a career.

WebXtra: Longview woman remembered for tireless work with veteran’s affairs
WebXtra: Owner of Tyler interactive Christmas light display explains how hobby became career
