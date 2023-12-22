WebXtra: Longview woman remembered for tireless work with veteran’s affairs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - She was a fixture at East Texas veterans events, and a stalwart champion for veterans issues.

Helen Smith was well known to veterans and politicians as an advocate for veterans rights and the POW-MIA issue. She passed away on Nov. 23 at the age of 97.

For decades she was a familiar face, volunteering at the Longview VA outpatient clinic and participating in patriotic events.

Her husband Gordon was a POW in Japan during WWII, and it’s from those origins that Helen worked tirelessly to lobby for efforts to find those listed as POW-MIA from the Vietnam War.

Even after retirement she spent most of her time writing legislators, petitioning for action, with many congressmen and representatives knowing her by name.

Her mission has always been to repay the debt she felt we owed to veterans.

VA outpatient nurses Sherry Bates and Donna Huffstutler remember Smith as a little woman with a tenacious drive.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.