UTSA head coach, former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor talks East Texas football

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - Current University of Texas-San Antonio head coach and former Gilmer head coach Jeff Traylor joined East Texas Now to talk about recent high-level wins and his history in the area.

Traylor coached the UTSA Roadrunners to their first bowl game win in school history on Tuesday against Marshall. Coming off the bench to lead the pack was Rusk product QB Owen McCown, son of former NFL player Josh McCown. The redshirt freshman completed 22 of 31 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns to defeat Marshall 35-17, and Traylor couldn’t be more proud.

“I coached his uncles Randy and Luke and his father, Josh, so I’ve known their family forever,” Traylor said. “So, it doesn’t surprise me. He’s tough, he doesn’t get rattled very easily at all, he’s very calm.”

In addition to McCown, Traylor said the team is flush with East Texas athletes. He named two receivers from Jacksonville and players from Gilmer, Gladewater, Tyler, San Augustine and many more. All told, Traylor estimated UTSA will have about 15 East Texas products playing in the 2024 season.

Traylor led Gilmer to three state titles during his tenure as head coach, and had the pleasure of standing on the sidelines for their recent victory over the Belville Brahmas at the AT&T. Traylor said the experience of watching his alma mater score their first state win since his final coaching year in 2014 was one filled with memories.

“It was one of the best days of my life, honestly,” Traylor said. “It was like, literally my whole life flashing in front of my eyes. So fond of that place.”

“The way they did it was just in Gilmer fashion. Just tough, and just, find a way to win the ball game. I couldn’t have been more proud, it was an incredible moment for me,” said Traylor.

The current Gilmer head coach, Alan Metzel, was hired onto the team by Traylor in 2000 as offensive coordinator. Traylor recalled scouting Metzel when the man worked as the head girl’s basketball coach at Union Grove, and said the current Gilmer coach upholds the team’s tradition in an admirable fashion.

UTSA linebacker, Jamal Ligon, of Tyler, recently set a record for the most assisted tackles in program history. Traylor described Ligon as as very special player.

“He’s a typical East Texas kid, he’s very tough. High IQ, competitor,” Traylor said.

Aside from playing football at a high level, the athletes Traylor has made a point to recruit have a history in multiple sports.

“That’s what we’re looking for, is guys who play as many sports as possible. I know they’re competitors, it means they’re great athletes, and, you know, we’ll get them bigger and stronger later. But I want as many guys that run track, play basketball and play football as possible on my roster,” Traylor said.

The strategy has paid off for the coach in spades: in addition to UTSA’s historic bowl win, Traylor’s name was tied to recent job openings at Texas A&M, Houston and Oregon State. Traylor attributes much of his influence in the sport to his 15-year stay at Gilmer, saying that when you win a lot of ball games your name stays relevant.

As far as what the future holds for the East Texas native, he said he and his family love the San Antonio area, and he feels at home with UTSA.

“UTSA gave me my first chance. We’re excited to be here; we signed a long-term contract and we love San Antonio. We love the Hill Country, we love what we’re building.”

