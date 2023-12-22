Salvation Army of Lufkin offers special Christmas lunch to community

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin serves lunch to the community every day, and the Friday before Christmas is no different.

Every day, the elderly and homeless gather at the Salvation Army of Lufkin for a free meal. Captain Jennifer Phillips says today is set apart from the typical lunch by a certain air of fellowship.

“We’re encouraging our volunteers even to sit down with people, just get to know them, talk to them. it’s good to come together, especially during Christmas and the holidays,” Phillips said.

The organization’s community meal program is important to those in the Lufkin area who may not be able to afford food every day.

“We have senior citizens every day, like I said, that are on fixed incomes that come in and eat on a regular basis, but this is special for them because we’re having them come in, we have Santa today,” said Phillips.

For the special meal, the Salvation Army offered ham, prime rib, mac n’ cheese, and several types of pies, Phillips said. But to her, the day is less about the food and more about who she gets to share it with.

“That’s what I love about Christmas and the Christmas spirit, is to be kind and compassionate to other people that may be overlooked sometimes.”

One of the Lufkin area residents who joined the salvation army today was Cynthia Griffin. To her, the Christmas meal is a reminder that no one has to be alone during the holidays.

“You think, ‘Oh, nobody cares, nobody wants to do it,’ but you get around friends and you find out different. and it makes my heart jump to know that people care,” said Griffin.

“They’re friendly, they care for you, they help you and everything else,” Griffin added.

Dorothy Dorsett also came out for the special lunch. In addition to benefiting from the reliable free meal, Dorsett has been giving back to the Salvation Army for decades.

“I love the Salvation Army, they do a lot of great work for this community. I volunteer a lot, I’ve been coming here for about 30 years,” Dorsett said. “We had a good time, Santa Claus was here, the food was great, everybody enjoyed it. And we got to sit down and be with our family and friends to eat a good meal.”

The Salvation Army made preparations to serve up to 200 members of the Lufkin community for the special Christmas meal.

