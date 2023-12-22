For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Salvation Army of Lufkin offers special Christmas lunch to community

The Salvation Army of Lufkin serves lunch to the community every day, and the Friday before Christmas is no different.
By Mack Shaw and Arthur Clayborn
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin serves lunch to the community every day, and the Friday before Christmas is no different.

Every day, the elderly and homeless gather at the Salvation Army of Lufkin for a free meal. Captain Jennifer Phillips says today is set apart from the typical lunch by a certain air of fellowship.

“We’re encouraging our volunteers even to sit down with people, just get to know them, talk to them. it’s good to come together, especially during Christmas and the holidays,” Phillips said.

The organization’s community meal program is important to those in the Lufkin area who may not be able to afford food every day.

“We have senior citizens every day, like I said, that are on fixed incomes that come in and eat on a regular basis, but this is special for them because we’re having them come in, we have Santa today,” said Phillips.

For the special meal, the Salvation Army offered ham, prime rib, mac n’ cheese, and several types of pies, Phillips said. But to her, the day is less about the food and more about who she gets to share it with.

“That’s what I love about Christmas and the Christmas spirit, is to be kind and compassionate to other people that may be overlooked sometimes.”

One of the Lufkin area residents who joined the salvation army today was Cynthia Griffin. To her, the Christmas meal is a reminder that no one has to be alone during the holidays.

“You think, ‘Oh, nobody cares, nobody wants to do it,’ but you get around friends and you find out different. and it makes my heart jump to know that people care,” said Griffin.

“They’re friendly, they care for you, they help you and everything else,” Griffin added.

Dorothy Dorsett also came out for the special lunch. In addition to benefiting from the reliable free meal, Dorsett has been giving back to the Salvation Army for decades.

“I love the Salvation Army, they do a lot of great work for this community. I volunteer a lot, I’ve been coming here for about 30 years,” Dorsett said. “We had a good time, Santa Claus was here, the food was great, everybody enjoyed it. And we got to sit down and be with our family and friends to eat a good meal.”

The Salvation Army made preparations to serve up to 200 members of the Lufkin community for the special Christmas meal.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of the hotel planned for downtown Tyler.
Architects design plans for full-service Tyler hotel as part of downtown transformation
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Former Longview officer sentenced to federal prison for soliciting minor for sex
According to Hillhouse, two additional officers have been indicted for tampering with...
Henderson County sheriff: Former Coffee City mayor wanted for records tampering
The driver of a Corvette crashed upside-down in a Longview driveway.
Corvette crashes upside-down in Longview driveway
2 killed in Anderson County crash Wednesday

Latest News

Christmas time
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2023
Tyler law firm continues 20-year tradition of offering free rides for holiday party-goers
Tyler law firm continues 20-year tradition of offering free rides for holiday party-goers
WebXtra: Longview assisted living residents prepare for Christmas celebrations
Longview assisted living residents prepare for Christmas celebrations
Lufkin resident Jazmine Pollard shares what her experience at the Festival of Trees at the...
29th annual Festival of Trees brings Christmas cheer to Lufkin museum