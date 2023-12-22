For Your Service
Powell's 32 lead UTEP past Wyoming 78-67

The UTEP Miners defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 78-67 on Thursday night led by Zid Powell's 32 points
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zid Powell put up 32 points as UTEP beat Wyoming 78-67 on Thursday night.

Powell added six rebounds for the Miners (8-5). Otis Frazier III scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Tae Hardy shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Mason Walters led the way for the Cowboys (7-5) with 16 points. Akuel Kot added 14 points for Wyoming. In addition, Brendan Wenzel had 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UTEP hosts Seattle and Wyoming travels to BYU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

