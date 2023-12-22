For Your Service
Sctrd Showers through Sat Aft. Increasing Rain Chances Through Sunday. Nice Christmas Day!
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and scattered showers will remain in the forecast through Saturday afternoon...then the chances for heavier rain and even a few isolated thunderstorms increase. With an abundance of moisture streaming into East Texas from the Gulf of Mexico at the surface and from the Pacific Ocean in the middle to upper-levels, chances for rain remains until a cold front passes through near Midnight on Sunday. Rainfall totals of 1.00-2.00″ will remain possible over much of the area until this front moves through...a few may get more and a few, less. A chance for a few thunderstorms exists on Sunday as the front nears East Texas. At this point in time, the Storm Predication Center has not placed any portions of Texas under a significant risk for storms...just a few will be possible. Once the front moves through, drier/cooler air settles in for several days. Certainly, more normal for late December. Highs in the 60s through Sunday, then in the middle 50s Monday through Wednesday. Lows should remain in the 50s through Sunday, then into the mid to upper 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. If you are traveling...especially on Sunday...keep our Weather App handy. Follow the latest radar images and drive safely. Have a great Thursday Night and Christmas Weekend.

