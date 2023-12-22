Longview Dream Center passes torch for food pantry services

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Dream Center is handing off food pantry services to Longview Community Ministries, they announced Friday. Their full statement follows below.

From Press Release:

“We have proudly served our community through our Lifesource Food Pantry, Senior Box Program and Fresh Produce Distribution for the last ten years. Due to the high costs of operating our food pantry at the Gilmer Road location, the Longview Dream Center has made the decision to hand off our food pantry services to the Longview Community Ministries,” stated Shonna Barlow, Executive Director of the Longview Dream Center. “We are so grateful our clients will continue to be well served through our partner agency Longview Community Ministries. Our Lifesource Food Pantry and Senior Box Program will be in good hands with Longview Community Ministries who have been serving Longview’s most vulnerable population for over 38 years. Our Saturday Produce Distribution clients will be referred to the East Texas Food Bank’s distribution schedule which is held at the Longview Fairgrounds.”

The Longview Dream Center and Longview Communities Ministries are committed to making an impact on the many needs of our community. Beginning January 2, 2024, food distribution previously run by Longview Dream Center, will be located at 506 North Second Street, Longview. This change will allow the Longview Dream Center to close operations at 803 Gilmer Road and continue to meet the needs of their clients with free clothing, hygiene items, and miscellaneous benevolence projects during emergency situations. More details will soon be released regarding the logistics of those services.

“Longview Community Ministries and Longview Dream Center are working together during this transition to ensure there is no disruption in services. We will continue our work to combat food insecurity to those in need in our community,” said Kristi Buckrell, Executive Director of Longview Community Ministries.

Statement from East Texas Food Bank

“The Longview Dream Center has been an incredible partner in the fight against hunger for many years, providing over 6.4 million meals,” said Kim Morris, Chief Impact Officer for the East Texas Food Bank. “We are proud of the work they have done and glad they will still have a role in helping people with other needs in Longview. ETFB has 13 feeding partners in Gregg County along with our ETFB Longview Resource Center offering access to nutritious food. For more information visit EastTexasFoodBank.org, click on Find Food at the top of the page.”

About the Longview Dream Center

The Longview Dream Center, founded in 2014, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that operates through the generous donations of individuals, businesses, and corporations. Our purpose is to provide basic needs, resources, and life enhancing programs to the people of Longview and the greater East Texas region. The Dream Center will remain focused on providing free clothing, hygiene assistance and miscellaneous benevolence projects for individuals in need throughout our community. For the most up to date information, please follow us on Facebook or check out our website at www.longviewdreamcenter.com.

About Longview Community Ministries

Longview Community Ministries, founded in 1985, is a 501 © 3 non-profit that offers a variety of services to those who face temporary setbacks. We partner with the community to provide available resources in a welcoming environment to people in need. Support from individuals, churches, businesses, and the Greater Longview United Way allows us to help families with food boxes, rent and utility assistance, prescriptions, free dental clinic, Meals with Love hot meal delivery service, and provide a free learning lab. For more information on Longview Community Ministries, please follow us on Facebook or www.longviewcommunityministries.org.