‘Lonesome Dove’ actor Barry Corbin talks career, growing up in Texas ahead of Tyler show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A legendary actor is in East Texas ahead of an event tomorrow night in Tyler.

Actor Barry Corbin is known for his roles in Urban Cowboy, Lonesome Dove and Northern Exposure. And at the age of 83, his career is still going strong. Most recently starring in Yellowstone and alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.

On Saturday night, this Texas native will take the stage at 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall in Tyler for Christmas Memories: An Evening with Barry Corbin. The actor spoke with KLTV’s Blake Holland about his show, his career and growing up in Texas.

“This is going to be an experiment. This is the first show I’ve done that’s based on a theme, and the theme is a West Texas Christmas. But it does pretty good for an East Texas Christmas, too,” Corbin said. “So, y’all come on over and we’ll talk about sandstorms, tumbleweeds, and one thing and another. And afterwards, stick around and we’ll sign autographs, take pictures, and just have a good time.”

A limited number of tickets are still available at libertytyler.com.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.