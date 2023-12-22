For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

James and No. 8 Tennessee host Tarleton State

No. 8 Tennessee plays the Tarleton State Texans after Josiah-Jordan James scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 79-70 win over the NC State Wolfpack
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Austin Peay Governors and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson�Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tarleton State Texans (8-3, 2-0 WAC) at Tennessee Volunteers (8-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee faces the Tarleton State Texans after Josiah-Jordan James scored 23 points in Tennessee's 79-70 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Volunteers are 5-0 on their home court. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 16.5 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 4.5.

The Texans are 2-2 on the road. Tarleton State ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 28.9% from 3-point range.

Tennessee averages 78.2 points, 15.4 more per game than the 62.8 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jakorie Smith is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Texans. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Rendering of the hotel planned for downtown Tyler.
Architects design plans for full-service Tyler hotel as part of downtown transformation
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Former Longview officer sentenced to federal prison for soliciting minor for sex
According to Hillhouse, two additional officers have been indicted for tampering with...
Henderson County sheriff: Former Coffee City mayor wanted for records tampering
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
Dashaun Devinceo Valentine
Marshall man arrested after joint task force raids suspected drug house

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released