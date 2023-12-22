For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

HCSO: Alleged drunk driver breaks into Houston area home after crashing vehicle into their yard

By KHOU via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - An alleged drunk driver crashed through a Houston resident’s front yard and broke into the home to seek help after the vehicle’s passenger died in the wreck, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The driver was traveling at high speeds and flew over a culvert, landing in the front yard of the home, according to HCSO.

Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, a woman, died at the scene due to the wreck.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle crash into the front yard and hit a tree.

After the wreck, HCSO says the driver got out of the vehicle, broke into the home through a window and passed out on a bed.

Investigators say the couple who owns the home was present while everything unfolded.

“I imagine very scary at 3 o’clock in the morning you’re hearing what it sounds like a horrific car crash and then breaking glass. It was probably very traumatic for them,” said HCSO Sgt. B. Bondurant.

Investigators say prior to crashing in the front yard of the home, the driver hit a business’s property, damaging their construction materials.

According to CBS affiliate KHOU the driver, identified as Daniel Alexander Rodriguez-Olivares, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Rodriguez has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, KHOU reports.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Former Longview officer sentenced to federal prison for soliciting minor for sex
Rendering of the hotel planned for downtown Tyler.
Architects design plans for full-service Tyler hotel as part of downtown transformation
According to Hillhouse, two additional officers have been indicted for tampering with...
Henderson County sheriff: Former Coffee City mayor wanted for records tampering
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
New Texas law allows TxDOT engineers to introduce variable speed limits
Dashaun Devinceo Valentine
Marshall man arrested after joint task force raids suspected drug house

Latest News

Tyler law firm continues 20-year tradition of offering free rides for holiday party-goers
Tyler law firm continues 20-year tradition of offering free rides for holiday party-goers
Tyler law firm continues 20-year tradition of offering free rides for holiday party-goers
Tyler law firm continues 20-year tradition of offering free rides for holiday party-goers
WebXtra: Longview assisted living residents prepare for Christmas celebrations
Longview assisted living residents prepare for Christmas celebrations
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says three out of five Americans feel like their...
East Texas psychologist gives tips for dealing with ‘blue holidays’