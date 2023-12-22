For Your Service
Former Coffee City mayor, police chief arrested on tampering charges

Frank Serrato
Frank Serrato(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The former mayor and police chief of Coffee City was booked into the Henderson County Jail Friday on tampering charges.

Frank Serrato, 53, of Frankston, was booked on six charges of tampering with governmental records after a warrant was put out for his arrest. The arrest comes after three other former Coffee City police officers, including another former chief, were arrested on tampering charges as well. Serrato previously served as the police chief of Coffee City before prior to serving as mayor.

The other three officers arrested on tampering charges were Jerrod Michael Sieck, Christopher Andrew Witzel, and John Jay Portillo. Portillo served as Coffee City PD chief after Serrato. Witzel, Sieck and Portillo are accused of omitting personal information from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) personal history statements, including some criminal charges. Also wanted for alleged tampering is former officer Lonnie Hicks, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Serrato bonded out of the Henderson County Jail for $900,000 on Friday. KLTV has requested Serrato’s indictments from the district clerk’s office.

