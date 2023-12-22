For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Duchene scores with 9.2 seconds left in OT lifting Stars past Canucks 4-3

Matt Duchene scored with 9.2 seconds left in overtime giving the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored with 9.2 seconds left in overtime giving the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Duchene’s goal, his NHL-leading sixth game-winner, came seconds after Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood stoned Elias Pettersson on a 2-on-none at the other end.

Thomas Harley set up Duchene with a stretch pass soon after Vancouver changed all three skaters, and he scored in the third to send the game to overtime. Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz also scored and Wedgewood made 17 saves.

Duchene slid the puck between Thatcher Demko’s pads for his second game-winner in Dallas’ last three wins. Harley had the other game-winner, assisted by Duchene.

“Wedge makes a 2-on-0 against one of the hottest players in the league. You see a 2-on-0 into, you’re kind of half heading to the bench, half headed to the room,” Duchene said. “Unbelievable save by him. Harls’ obviously a big goal to tie it up, great pass on the breakaway.”

Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua each had a goal and an assist and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games and have 47 points matching the league high.

Demko, the NHL leader with 16 wins, stopped 32 shots in his first loss to Dallas (7-0-1).

Vancouver took a 3-2 lead with 4:56 to play in regulation on Garland’s goal, his third of the season. But Dallas responded only 1:26 later on Harley’s goal, his ninth.

“We had a 2-on-0 in overtime, so we had our chances,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “You have the lead three minutes left. Guys are upset about it. It’s good to be upset, but just keep your head up and we’ll march on.”

It was Wedgewood’s third consecutive start and fourth straight appearance since No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger left during the first period of Dallas’ game on Dec. 15 with a lower-body injury.

A 1-1 first period saw Dallas outshoot Vancouver 16-6 and allow a last-second, 50-foot shot on goal during the final six minutes.

The Canucks scored on their second shot at 2:51, Joshua converting on a 2-on-1 counterattack for his fourth goal in the last five games.

Seguin pulled Dallas even at 10:51 with a 4-on-4 goal 16 seconds into Vancouver’s penalty with a one-hand jab of a pass from Duchene while crashing the net.

Hintz gave the Stars their first lead coming across the crease with Jason Robertson’s pass from behind the net at 7:51 of the second period.

Boeser tied the score 2-all at 12:26 of the second period on his 24th goal with assists from J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes. They’re three of the four Canucks who went into play ranked among the league’s top 14 scorers.

Miro Heiskanen and Robertson had two assists for Dallas. Teddy Blueger had two assists for the Canucks.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Begin a three-game homestand on Saturday vs. San Jose.

Stars: Visit Nashville on Saturday for Duchene’s first return after his contract was bought out by the Predators last summer following four seasons.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Most Read

Rendering of the hotel planned for downtown Tyler.
Architects design plans for full-service Tyler hotel as part of downtown transformation
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Former Longview officer sentenced to federal prison for soliciting minor for sex
According to Hillhouse, two additional officers have been indicted for tampering with...
Henderson County sheriff: Former Coffee City mayor wanted for records tampering
The driver of a Corvette crashed upside-down in a Longview driveway.
Corvette crashes upside-down in Longview driveway
2 killed in Anderson County crash Wednesday

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released