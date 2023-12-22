Christmas smoothie by by Casie Buck with Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re ready for something light and a bit healthier in the midst of all the Christmas treats and holiday meals, Casie Buck with Oaklea Mansion B&B in Winnsboro suggests this delicious smoothie.

Casie’s Christmas Smoothie

Ingredients (makes 2-3 smoothies)

White Layer:

2 bananas

2/3 cup milk

1/3 cup vanilla Yogurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Red Layer:

1 cup Strawberries or mixed red fruit

2/3 cup milk

1/3 cup vanilla yogurt

1 tbs. honey or maple syrup

Candy canes for garnish

Ice

Instructions:

1. The night before needed, slice up 2 bananas (making sure to peel them), throw them into a freezer bag and freeze overnight. Cut the green tops off of approx. 1 cup Strawberries or mixed red fruits and freeze overnight.

2. Make sure your glasses are ready before beginning the process of making the layers. Unwrapped candy canes and prepare them to be decoration.

3. Make the white layer first, placing the frozen bananas, milk, and vanilla yogurt, vanilla extract, ice cubes into a high speed blender. Whizz together until smooth, then quickly move the mixture into a bowl.

4. Repeat the above step for the red layer. No need to clean the blender between layers. Whizz together until mixed.

5. Using two spoons, scoop spoonsful of the two smoothie mixtures into the glasses in alternate layers.

6. Place the candy cane in the smoothie if desired and serve immediately.

I hope you enjoy this Candy Cane inspired Christmas Smoothie!

