Architects design plans for full-service Tyler hotel as part of downtown transformation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As efforts continue to transform downtown Tyler, the new year will bring even more progress as work begins on several new projects, one of which could be a new full-service hotel.

If all goes as planned, the 11-story hotel would be located at the corner of N. Broadway Ave. and E. Ferguson St. in front of the Regions Bank Tower, according to architect Steve Fitzpatrick.

Autoplay

“The mayor reached out to a hotel group, and they came to town, and they’ve probably now been to town about six times. They studied and found a great location, and we have plans designed for a hotel. They’re moving forward with all their due diligence, and we hope to start on that this spring,” said Fitzpatrick.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren says while there are still many things to be ironed out, he’s optimistic about the project becoming a reality.

“We’re doing everything we can to make this happen,” Warren said.

The group is not a chain, according to Warren, who said this would be more of a “boutique hotel.”

DOWNTOWN LIVING

As we wrap up 2023, work also continues to transform the Wilcox Building into apartments. The project is expected to be completed in April or May, said Fitzpatrick.

“And then the Lindsey Building is going to begin construction in January,” said Fitzpatrick. “And it’s going to be converted into apartments with 56 units.”

Work is also expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 to transform the old Carlton Hotel from a sky-high eyesore into a 100-unit apartment building.

The Carlton Hotel has sat vacant for many years - becoming an eyesore now covered in graffiti. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

NEW COURTHOUSE & PARKING GARAGE

Along with adding more places to live, Fitzpatrick is also responsible for designing the voter-approved Smith County Courthouse and parking garage. In October, crews broke ground on the parking garage project next to the Smith County Courthouse Annex.

“Still on time,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “We’re moving forward. Every day there’s something that we’re having to iron out, like a wrinkle or something, but it’s moving on and we’re truly excited about.”

The garage is expected to be finished in August of 2024, with work starting soon after on the new county courthouse. The two-year project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2026.

“And then when the courthouse is completed, the old courthouse will be taken down and then a one-year construction project will happen to make the east side of the square into a park,” said Fitzpatrick.

Design plans for the downtown Tyler square

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.