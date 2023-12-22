For Your Service
2 killed in Anderson County crash Wednesday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Anderson County.

According to a Texas DPS report, Alfred Velma, 62, of Seagoville, was towing a trailer with a Toyota Tacoma south on U.S. Highway 287 just north of Elkhart. Around 7:52 a.m. Velma’s trailer began to sway, the report said, causing him to lose control of the truck and cross into the northbound lane.

Velma struck a Nissan Armada driven by Celsey Lively, 32, of Elkhart. Both Velma and Lively were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the report, Lively was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

