2 killed in Anderson County crash Wednesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Anderson County.

According to a Texas DPS report, Alfred Velma, 62, of Seagoville, was towing a trailer with a Toyota Tacoma south on U.S. Highway 287 just north of Elkhart. Around 7:52 a.m. Velma’s trailer began to sway, the report said, causing him to lose control of the truck and cross into the northbound lane.

Velma struck a Nissan Armada driven by Celsey Lively, 32, of Elkhart. Both Velma and Lively were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the report, Lively was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

