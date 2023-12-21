For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Tyler law firm continues 20-year tradition of offering free rides for holiday party-goers

By Lauren Tear
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 20 years, the Roberts & Roberts law firm in Tyler has run a campaign called “The Ride Is On Us” to help prevent drunk driving. They have partnered with ride services in 14 counties to offer the free rides home through January 1.

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Justin Roberts about why they offer this service around the holidays.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
U.S. 287 closes due to multiple-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
Henderson County logo
Henderson County work crews accused of illegal dumping
Longview police investigating Tuesday shooting that injured juvenile
I-20 passenger rail service
$500K grant to help with I-20 corridor passenger rail service project through East Texas
Fresh Longview location concept art.
Brookshires given green light to move forward with new Fresh store location in Longview

Latest News

Santa Claus with a newborn at UT Health.
December babies get special Christmas gift from UT Health hospitals
Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Trent McGuire.
Hamburger lunch raises funds for Harrison County deputy’s family after fire destroys home
Avery Niles speaks about the influx of people Tyler State Park is preparing to see for the...
Tyler State Park sells out camping reservations ahead of April eclipse
On Wednesday night, the 2023 Gilmer Buckeye football team walked onto the field at Jeff...
Gilmer community celebrates state championship victory with pep rally