WebXtra: Tyler law firm continues 20-year tradition of offering free rides for holiday party-goers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 20 years, the Roberts & Roberts law firm in Tyler has run a campaign called “The Ride Is On Us” to help prevent drunk driving. They have partnered with ride services in 14 counties to offer the free rides home through January 1.

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Justin Roberts about why they offer this service around the holidays.

