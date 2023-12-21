For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview law office continues Christmas ham giveaway in Gilmer

Goudarzi & Young Law continued their Christmas giveaway of over 1,200 hams in Gilmer Thursday morning.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Goudarzi & Young Law continued their Christmas giveaway of over 1,200 hams in Gilmer Thursday morning.

The East Texas law office began their 4th annual ham giveaway Wednesday at their Longview location. The Christmas tradition continued Thursday morning in Gilmer, and the line stretched for 1.5 miles. Wayne McKerley, a Liberty City resident, achieved the status of first in line by arriving at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
U.S. 287 closes due to multiple-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
Henderson County logo
Henderson County work crews accused of illegal dumping
Longview police investigating Tuesday shooting that injured juvenile
I-20 passenger rail service
$500K grant to help with I-20 corridor passenger rail service project through East Texas
Fresh Longview location concept art.
Brookshires given green light to move forward with new Fresh store location in Longview

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview assisted living residents prepare for Christmas celebrations
WebXtra: Longview assisted living residents prepare for Christmas celebrations
WebXtra: Longview law office continues Christmas ham giveaway in Gilmer
WebXtra: Longview law office continues Christmas ham giveaway in Gilmer
FILE: City of Longview compost site fire in 2021.
City of Longview compost site reopens after Dec. 14 fire
Source: City of Marshall Facebook page
Main break affects water access in 2 Bullard locations