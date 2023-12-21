WebXtra: Longview law office continues Christmas ham giveaway in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Goudarzi & Young Law continued their Christmas giveaway of over 1,200 hams in Gilmer Thursday morning.

The East Texas law office began their 4th annual ham giveaway Wednesday at their Longview location. The Christmas tradition continued Thursday morning in Gilmer, and the line stretched for 1.5 miles. Wayne McKerley, a Liberty City resident, achieved the status of first in line by arriving at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

