WebXtra: Longview assisted living residents prepare for Christmas celebrations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The joy of Christmas often revolves around family, but for those in East Texas nursing or assisted living facilities, it can be a lonely time.

But that is offset by many facilities fostering a feeling of ‘in-house’ family, to make the season joyful for those in their golden years.

At Parkview assisted living in Longview, staff goes all out to make residents feel like family, holding traditional Christmas dinner gatherings and the exchanging of gifts.

“It has to be a family oriented situation. Everybody here loves each other from the newest resident, to the oldest resident, to all our staff,” says Parkview director Andrea Ziegler.

For residents like Alvina Graves, it’s a difficult time to find joy in the season.

“This year will be very sad. My husband passed away months ago, so I’ve got to get through that,” she says.

While depression and loneliness are often associated with the holidays, Parkview residents are encouraged to spend time with their extended families and also spend it with their resident families.

“I have 5 children, and their spouses and their children, so we have a big get together and we all get together at Christmas. I love it here. The people are wonderful. It’s family. We feel at home,” says resident Betty Jo Eda Mosley.

The goal being to create new holiday memories for the residents.

“Lots of memories. It’ll be good, it’ll be okay. We’ll get through it,” miss Graves says.

“Total grandparent love, every day when you’re here, you see them smile and be happy, it makes your heart sing,” Ziegler says.

“Have a testimony on my lips, a song in my heart,” Mosley says.

Parkview has already held their in house Christmas dinner for residents, to allow them to spend Christmas day with their families.

