UT Health restores access to appointment scheduling service

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health restored patient access to their appointment scheduling portal Thursday. Their press release follows below.

UT Health East Texas has restored access to its patient portal, MyChart. Beginning today (Dec. 21), patients can use MyChart to schedule or reschedule appointments, message providers, view medications and request prescription refills, access e-check in, view test results and visit summaries, and pay bills.

It is important to note that MyChart users will be prompted to reset their passwords. Additionally, a small subset of MyChart features remain temporarily unavailable as a result of the recent downtime, including video visits and access to financial statements via MyChart. We are working diligently to restore these features and other systems as quickly as possible following the cybersecurity incident.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience this incident has caused and encourage patients who have questions about their care or other clinical matters to contact their provider through MyChart or by phone. Additional updates can be found at ardenthealth.com/cybersecurityincident.

