Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! This Thursday morning we are waking up to cool temperatures in the 50s and a few colder spots in the upper 40s. Certainly not nearly as cold as the past few mornings.. but you and the kiddos still might want the light jacket before heading out for the day! Highs for your Thursday will remain mild in the middle 60s as skies remain mostly cloudy all day. A few showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with better coverage for light to moderate rains expected overnight and throughout the day on Friday. While this first batch of rain should not be too heavy for most, it is very important that you plan for a slower commute tomorrow as this Friday will be a very busy travel day and roads very well could be wet for most of the day. Limited showers continue Friday night and through the first half of Saturday, so any outdoor weekend plans should have an indoor “Plan B”. Showers and a few thundershowers pick up in coverage overnight and very early Sunday, then more widespread heavy rains and thunderstorms will be likely through Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into East Texas. Severe threats still look limited at this time, but heavy rains and gusty winds will make for some difficult travel conditions on Christmas Eve. The good news is that the cold front still looks to take the moisture with it very early on Christmas Day, meaning skies will be dry by late Christmas morning for all and will remain dry all day! We will continue to monitor the forecast for the busy holiday weekend and will let you know if anything changes.

