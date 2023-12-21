For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Stroud remains in concussion protocol, could miss second straight game for Texans on Sunday

C
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) rolls out of the pocket under pressure from New...
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) rolls out of the pocket under pressure from New York Jets linebacker Bryce Huff (47) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and could miss a second straight game Sunday when Houston hosts Cleveland in a key AFC matchup.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Stroud was doing better, but that he didn’t know when he’d be cleared to play.

“We’re going through the protocol and each person, each concussion is different,” Ryans said. “So, it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal just like with anything else. So, he’s just going through the protocol just like everyone else has whenever they’ve been in the concussion protocol and … the most important thing is making sure C.J. is healthy and when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go, and I’ll let you guys know.”

Stroud was injured Dec. 10 in a 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.

With Stroud out last week, the Texans started third-string quarterback Case Keenum over Davis Mills, the team’s starter for the two seasons before Stroud was drafted.

Keenum hadn't started a game since the 2021 season and hadn't played at all this season before throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 win over Tennessee that kept Houston's playoff hopes alive.

The Texans might have to rely on the 35-year-old Keenum again this week against the Browns (9-5), who are among several teams vying with Houston for a playoff spot.

Stroud’s absence is a big blow for a team trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The second overall pick is the biggest reason for Houston’s improvement this season and has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field during the fourth quarter of an...
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game aNew York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)

Most Read

Traffic alert
U.S. 287 closes due to multiple-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
Henderson County logo
Henderson County work crews accused of illegal dumping
Longview police investigating Tuesday shooting that injured juvenile
I-20 passenger rail service
$500K grant to help with I-20 corridor passenger rail service project through East Texas
Fresh Longview location concept art.
Brookshires given green light to move forward with new Fresh store location in Longview

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released