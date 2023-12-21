For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Stars take on the Canucks following Duchene's 2-goal performance

The Dallas Stars host the Vancouver Canucks after Matt Duchene's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Stars' 4-3 overtime win
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (18-8-4, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Vancouver Canucks after Matt Duchene scored two goals in the Stars' 4-3 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken.

Dallas is 9-5-1 at home and 18-8-4 overall. The Stars rank sixth in league play with 105 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Vancouver has a 22-9-2 record overall and a 10-6-1 record in road games. The Canucks have a 7-2-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won 2-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Marchment has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Stars. Thomas Harley has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

J.T. Miller has 15 goals and 30 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Traffic alert
U.S. 287 closes due to multiple-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
Henderson County logo
Henderson County work crews accused of illegal dumping
Longview police investigating Tuesday shooting that injured juvenile
I-20 passenger rail service
$500K grant to help with I-20 corridor passenger rail service project through East Texas
Fresh Longview location concept art.
Brookshires given green light to move forward with new Fresh store location in Longview

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released