Gladewater receives $240k grant to develop pedestrian infrastructure action plan

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Gladewater is using $240,000 in federal grant funding to make pedestrian infrastructure safer.

The plan is to add 4.6 miles of sidewalks, along with crosswalks and signage, starting from the Gladewater schools, through the neighborhoods, leading to the downtown area, which the city believes will better connect the community.

This all stems from a lack of pedestrian infrastructure around the city, like at Weldon Elementary.

“The slope of the terrain is unfit for the children to walk on. So generally they end up out in the street walking, creating a hazard.” said Public Works Director, Al Harrison.

The grant allows for the city to create an action and demonstration plan. It will also provide a better idea of the construction timeline and the estimated cost.

“We have to create a whole mock situation for the whole plan and we’ll have an engineering company lying it out, as advisors for us.” said Harrison.

Code Enforcer Administrator, Maria Tidwell said, “So we will demonstrate our sidewalks and we will be able to put up crosswalks as well with this planning.”

Once this is completed, the next step is to apply for an implementation grant where construction will take place. They plan to apply for it in February.

“This is not only for our children. It’s for all the people that roll, that ride, that bike, and that walk. So, it’s safe streets and roads for all and it’s going to have an impact on the whole community.” said Tidwell.

The city plans to hold town hall meetings to find out the community’s opinion on the location and the kinds of infrastructure to implement for the future.

