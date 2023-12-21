Gilmer community celebrates state championship victory with pep rally

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday night, the 2023 Gilmer Buckeye football team walked onto the field at Jeff Traylor Stadium one last time to celebrate their recent victory at the state championship.

The community was invited to join in on the fun as the mayor and others congratulated the team and presented the trophy.

“The guys just really stepped it up. They really came together - galvanized, I think would be the right word,” said Head Coach Alan Metzel.

This season, he earned his first state title since taking the job after Jeff Traylor left for the collegiate level in 2015.

Metzel explained they had a one word motto this season: “‘Kaizen’ which is a Japanese business term which means continuous improvement.”

“And it really could not have been more prophetic, especially starting out 0-2, and what a credit to the players, to the coaches and the investment that they had to following through on their motto,” he said.

The fans at the pep rally seemed to agree.

“We’ve came a long way. If you look at the first game, we’re not the same as when we was at state,” said 13-year-old Dash Johnson who hopes to play for the high school team one day himself.

The team persevered through challenges on and off the field, according to Coach Metzel. They faced health scares from coaches, family deaths, and the brain surgery of a sideline cameraman.

“Hardship doesn’t change people necessarily for the better - hardship gives you the opportunity to change, and that’s what I think is so special about these guys and this team and the coaching staff and even the community,” said Metzel.

The 2023 AAAA Division 2 Championship trophy was added to a case already containing three others, making a total of four state titles in Gilmer’s football program history.

