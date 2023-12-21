For Your Service
Former Longview officer sentenced to federal prison for soliciting minor for sex

Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with soliciting a minor online for sex.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Longview police officer to nearly 13 years for trying to solicit a minor for sex online.

Seth Estes Vanover, 51, of Diana, was arrested in October 12, 2022 at the Longview Police Department and charged with online solicitation of a minor. Information within the arrest affidavit stated that Vanover used hardware owned by the City of Longview for his interactions.

Vanover, who was a lieutenant at the Longview Police Department, entered his guilty plea in a Duval County, Florida federal court in August. On Thursday, Chief United States District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Vanover to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison. Vanover was also ordered to serve a 15-year sentence of supervised release, register as a sex offender and forfeit four iPhone devices.

The details of an arrest affidavit showed that Vanover was in contact with an undercover special agent of the FBI working on an operation intended to target and identify individuals seeking to make contact with and engage in illegal sexual activity with children. The special agent’s contact with Vanover was initially made via a social media app known to be used by individuals interested in seeking minors for sexual activity.

The affidavit showed multiple interactions and chats between the agent and Vanover in 2022 between late July and September 19. The affidavit also stated that one of the devices used for the activity was an iPhone 8 subscriber listed as “City of Longview” with a physical address of “300 Cotton St., Longview, TX, 75601″ with the account contact listed as “Seth Vanover.” Other IP addresses listed in connection with the activity included one designated as belonging to the Longview Public Library.

Previous reporting:

Former Longview police officer pleads guilty to soliciting minor for sex

Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex

