East Texas business owner prepares for last minute holiday shoppers; experts warn of online rush

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - For nearly three years Christy Gully, owner of Everlee Jane in Mineola, has seen three Christmases and three holiday shopping seasons.

“With this being our third year, it’s the most busiest it’s ever been,” Gully said.

As the owner of Everlee Jane, Gully said something about working in a community like Mineola makes the shopping experience all the more special for her regulars.

“In small towns I really think that they like the experience of the holiday experience of going to all the shops and just the feelings that they get,” Gully said.

In 2023, The National Retail Federation reported nearly 58 percent of holiday shopping is done online. A look at some of the top holiday spots show that online shopping for the holiday season came out on top while shopping at small businesses came out to 24 percent.

With the 2020 pandemic forcing people to stay at home, Mechele Mills, president of the Better Business Bureau Central East Texas, explains this is one of the reasons consumers are seeing a rise in online shopping.

“Some people were not comfortable doing that and so that’s why were seeing an increase in people shopping online,” Mills said.

Since the demand for online shopping has grown, Gully’s focus for the next holiday season is on her website where she sells similar products to the ones sold in the brick-and-mortar shop.

One of the differences between shopping online for gifts versus shopping in person is the ability to test out items before purchasing.

“We have phenomenal customers, and they love to touch and feel and see things,” Gully said.

As the countdown for the holiday season grows closer, so does the pressure of finding a gift in time for Christmas.

Mills said the rush to buy a present is so big, it’s an opportunity for scammers to swoop in and take advantage. According to the FBI, these scams can cost consumers.

“Even though more people are comfortable doing it, [online shopping] you know there’s a lot more cyber scams out there,” Mills said. " “Within the next few days they know that shoppers are maybe desperate to find an item are in a rush and so you really want to be careful about shopping online.”

Heading into the weekend, Mills said the lines could be significantly longer for local businesses.

“The biggest shopping day of the year is going to be this Saturday, they’re calling is ‘Super Saturday’ and they expect 142 million people to go into local stores,” Mills said. “It’s really important for local businesses to create a really wonderful experience.”

Before walking through the doors of a local business this weekend, Gully offers some guidance for nervous shoppers.

“Just take your time, we’re here to help,” Gully said. “We always want you to find that special gift for that special someone.”

