For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set. Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three children’s dress-up playsets and toy eggs with slime have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the imported products have levels that exceed the federally allowable level of phthalates.

These are chemicals commonly used in plastic products, but high levels may cause hormonal or other health problems.

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set.

Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.

The items were sold online at Amazon and Walmart.

Perch, Amazon and Walmart are working to contact all known purchasers directly.

Anyone with the playsets should stop using them and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
U.S. 287 closes due to multiple-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
Henderson County logo
Henderson County work crews accused of illegal dumping
Longview police investigating Tuesday shooting that injured juvenile
I-20 passenger rail service
$500K grant to help with I-20 corridor passenger rail service project through East Texas
Fresh Longview location concept art.
Brookshires given green light to move forward with new Fresh store location in Longview

Latest News

FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in...
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Nighttime rendering of the hotel planned for downtown Tyler.
Hotel plans for downtown Tyler
African American Cultural Committee to hold Kwanzaa celebration at Tyler Public Library
African American Cultural Committee to hold Kwanzaa celebration at Tyler Public Library
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit