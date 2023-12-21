December babies get special Christmas gift from UT Health hospitals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Babies born at UT Health East Texas this month are going home with a special gift this holiday season.

UT Health East Texas is presenting all new mothers with stockings embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo. Newborns arriving in Tyler, Athens, Jacksonville and Henderson are treated to this keepsake gift.

UT Health Santa Claus with a newborn. (UT Health East Texas)

